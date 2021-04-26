Browns' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns had their best season since 1994 in 2020, winning 11 regular-season games and beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. What's truly impressive is that Cleveland—long one of the league's worst-drafting teams—largely built its playoff roster through the draft.

The Browns will look to continue their recent draft success in 2021 and for the first time in a long time will be selecting near the end of the first round. At No. 26, the Browns won't have a shot at some of the class' top prospects.

The good news is that for the first time in a long time, Cleveland doesn't necessarily need a prospect who can make an instant impact.

"It's less about filling a need or some level of instant gratification on the roster and more about a longer-term focus on the team," general manager Andrew Berry said, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Here, we'll examine three prospects the Browns should target early in the 2021 draft.