    Dodgers' Trevor Bauer 'All For' Fernando Tatis Jr. Celebrating Home Runs

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer supports celebrations from Fernando Tatis Jr., even if it comes at his own expense.

    Bauer discussed the situation after his team's 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday:

    "You give up a homer, a guy should celebrate it," the reigning NL Cy Young winner said. "It's hard to hit in the big leagues."

    The question came after Tatis hit two home runs against Bauer, mocking him by covering one eye while rounding the bases:

    It was a reference to Bauer pitching with one eye closed against the Padres in spring training.

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

