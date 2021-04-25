    'Holy Grail' Tom Brady-Signed Championship Ticket Rookie Card Sells for $1.722M

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass. Six quarterbacks were taken ahead of the future first-ballot Hall of Famer Brady in 2000 before the Patriots selected him 199th overall in the sixth round of the NFL draft, forever altering the course of their franchiseâ€™s history. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    A rare Tom Brady-signed rookie card sold for $1.722 million at Goldin Auctions.

    The Championship Ticket card was called the "Holy Grail" of the collecting industry by Goldin Auctions, while the perfect 10 rating on the autograph increased the value even more. The card itself was rated an 8.5.

    Brady is one of the best NFL players of all time with seven Super Bowl titles, 14 Pro Bowls and three MVP Awards. Of course, few predicted this success as a rookie who threw just three pass attempts during the regular season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

    It left fewer noteworthy cards compared to highly touted basketball stars like LeBron James or Michael Jordan. The limited-edition version sold Saturday had a serial number of 95/100.

    Another Championship Ticket Brady card sold for $2.25 million earlier in April, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Browns Need to Expand Their Super Bowl Window

      Cleveland's next steps should be extending Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward ➡️

      Browns Need to Expand Their Super Bowl Window
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Need to Expand Their Super Bowl Window

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Top QB-WR Duos in the NFL ✌️

      Ranking the five best pairings entering 2021 draft

      Top QB-WR Duos in the NFL ✌️
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Top QB-WR Duos in the NFL ✌️

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise 💤

      These five players could compete for playing time and contribute immediately

      Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise 💤
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Late-Round Sleepers Who Could Surprise 💤

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Best 1st Round Prop Bets 🤑

      You need to jump on these five draft prop bets ASAP ➡️

      Best 1st Round Prop Bets 🤑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best 1st Round Prop Bets 🤑

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report