'Holy Grail' Tom Brady-Signed Championship Ticket Rookie Card Sells for $1.722M

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

A rare Tom Brady-signed rookie card sold for $1.722 million at Goldin Auctions.

The Championship Ticket card was called the "Holy Grail" of the collecting industry by Goldin Auctions, while the perfect 10 rating on the autograph increased the value even more. The card itself was rated an 8.5.

Brady is one of the best NFL players of all time with seven Super Bowl titles, 14 Pro Bowls and three MVP Awards. Of course, few predicted this success as a rookie who threw just three pass attempts during the regular season after being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

It left fewer noteworthy cards compared to highly touted basketball stars like LeBron James or Michael Jordan. The limited-edition version sold Saturday had a serial number of 95/100.

Another Championship Ticket Brady card sold for $2.25 million earlier in April, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.