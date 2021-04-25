Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Fight Targeted After UFC 261, Dana White Says

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Dana White is trying to allow Kamaru Usman to build the type of UFC legacy that lasts.

After the welterweight champ took down Jorge Masvidal on Saturday for the second time, the UFC president said that means another rematch for Usman—one with Colby Covington.

The two last fought in December 2019 at UFC 245 in Las Vegas. It was Usman's first title defense since taking the belt from Tyron Woodley, and he finished Covington with a technical knockout on punches in the fifth round. Usman has defended the belt three times since.

Following Covington's own technical knockout of Woodley in September, the 33-year-old California native has moved back up the rankings to become Usman's No. 1 challenger.

Once Masvidal hit the mat courtesy of a vicious right hand from Usman on Saturday at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, The Nigerian Nightmare declared himself more than just best in his class: He promoted himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter overall—a spot occupied by Jon Jones.

"I think we can all agree, no matter how you feel—the guy was getting booed in there tonight—he's one of the best ever," White said after Usman's second-round KO. "And he's on his way to probably being the greatest of all time."

The next step in proving that appears to be a rematch with Covington.

It seems like they just need to decide when and where.