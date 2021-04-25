    Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Fight Targeted After UFC 261, Dana White Says

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 25, 2021

    Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout early Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Dana White is trying to allow Kamaru Usman to build the type of UFC legacy that lasts.

    After the welterweight champ took down Jorge Masvidal on Saturday for the second time, the UFC president said that means another rematch for Usman—one with Colby Covington. 

    The two last fought in December 2019 at UFC 245 in Las Vegas. It was Usman's first title defense since taking the belt from Tyron Woodley, and he finished Covington with a technical knockout on punches in the fifth round. Usman has defended the belt three times since.

    Following Covington's own technical knockout of Woodley in September, the 33-year-old California native has moved back up the rankings to become Usman's No. 1 challenger. 

    Once Masvidal hit the mat courtesy of a vicious right hand from Usman on Saturday at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, The Nigerian Nightmare declared himself more than just best in his class: He promoted himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter overall—a spot occupied by Jon Jones. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I think we can all agree, no matter how you feel—the guy was getting booed in there tonight—he's one of the best ever," White said after Usman's second-round KO. "And he's on his way to probably being the greatest of all time."

    The next step in proving that appears to be a rematch with Covington. 

    It seems like they just need to decide when and where.  

    Related

      Kamaru Usman KOs Masvidal 🏆

      The Nigerian Nightmare puts Jorge Masvidal down in Round 2 to retain his welterweight title at UFC 261

      Kamaru Usman KOs Masvidal 🏆
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Kamaru Usman KOs Masvidal 🏆

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 261 Recap ✍️

      Catch up on all of the fights on a wild card ➡️

      UFC 261 Recap ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 261 Recap ✍️

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝

      💪 Usman ends the Masvidal talk 🌹 Thug Rose comes back strong ➡️ We break down Saturday's card

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 261 Winners and Losers 📝

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Dana White: Kamaru Usman 1 of Best UFC Fighters Ever After Masvidal Knockout

      Dana White: Kamaru Usman 1 of Best UFC Fighters Ever After Masvidal Knockout
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dana White: Kamaru Usman 1 of Best UFC Fighters Ever After Masvidal Knockout

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report