Zurich Classic 2021: Oosthuizen, Schwartzel Pairing Takes Lead into Final Round

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The team of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel leads the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at 19 under after shooting a nine-under 63 on Saturday.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith sit one stroke back after shooting a nine-under 63 as well. Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who entered Saturday tied for the tournament lead, are also at -18.

Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler as well as Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura are alone in fourth at under 17.

The team event uses a best-ball format in the first and third rounds and foursomes in the second and fourth rounds.

In best ball, both teammates play their own shots, with the top individual score representing the team. In foursomes, teammates alternate shots from the tee to the hole, with the final combined result representing the team.

The most exciting action of the day may have come courtesy of alligators lurking on the golf course.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wyndham Clark apparently has no fear, as he walked into the lake to drill this shot:

Champ doesn't either, as he made a new friend on the 18th hole.

Leishman also provided some entertainment by wearing a mullet wig to try to match Smith's hairstyle:

Perhaps that mullet magic led to the Australians' excellent day. They dominated the third round, with Leishman notably hitting this beauty:

Here's the Leishman-Smith final scorecard:

Despite the excellent effort, they are playing catch-up to Oosthuizen and Schwartzel, who finished the back nine with six birdies. Oosthuizen ended with the final three, including this 33-foot, four-inch birdie on the par-three 17th.

Elsewhere, Finau and Champ entered Saturday tied with Hovland and Ventura for first place at 13 under, and they started the third round with a bang:

Finau also later helped the team take the solo lead at 17 under:

The duo closed with a birdie to finish one stroke behind the leaders.