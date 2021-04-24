    LeBron James Responds to Cincinnati Bar Banning NBA Games Until He's 'Expelled'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    LeBron James responded to a West Side Cincinnati-area bar that is refusing to show NBA games in the wake of the Los Angeles Lakers star's tweet about a police officer who shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant this week.

    Jay Linneman, owner of Linne's Pub in Delhi Township, told Chris Mayhew of the Cincinnati Enquirer that his establishment won't show NBA games until James is expelled from the league for his comments.

    That prompted this response on Twitter from James:

    Police officer Nicholas Reardon shot and killed Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl who lived in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday. Police were responding to a call from someone who said women were trying to stab them.

    In a since-deleted tweet, James posted a picture of Reardon with the caption "You're next" and the hashtag "accountability." The tweet came out the same day that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing George Floyd on May 25.

    James said in a follow-up tweet that he deleted the one with Reardon because it was "being used to create more hate - This isn't about one officer" and he is "so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY" from a system that has historically protected cops who kill Black people.

