    Tony Hawk Creates 'Degrassi' Hoodie After Drake Wears Bootleg Birdhouse Gear

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, Tony Hawk arrives at the world premiere of
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk capitalized on rapper Drake wearing a bootleg Birdhouse hoodie by creating an official version of the design.

    Hawk, one of Birdhouse Skateboards' founders, named it the "Degrassi hooded sweatshirt" in reference to Drake's breakthrough as an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation:

    The hoodie is listed on the company's official website for $70.

    Hawk founded Birdhouse alongside fellow skateboarder Per Welinder in 1992. The company is best known for boards, accessories and other equipment related to the sport, but it also sells apparel.

    Last April, the 52-year-old San Diego native told CNBC's Lucy Handley the business had taken a hit early in the coronavirus pandemic because of supply-line issues.

    "We do get stuff manufactured here [in the U.S.], we get it manufactured in China and Mexico and we're having to scramble to find sourcing," Hawk said. "So, it's not been that the sales are down, it's that they're delayed. We just can't deliver on time."

    Getting some unexpected attention from a celebrity of Drake's stature should provide a boost as the company looks to make up for any lost revenue over the past year of the pandemic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tony Hawk Creates 'Degrassi' Hoodie After Drake Wears Bootleg Birdhouse Gear

      Tony Hawk Creates 'Degrassi' Hoodie After Drake Wears Bootleg Birdhouse Gear
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Tony Hawk Creates 'Degrassi' Hoodie After Drake Wears Bootleg Birdhouse Gear

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Video: Tony Hawk, Andy Macdonald Recreate Iconic 1999 X Games Vert Doubles Run

      Video: Tony Hawk, Andy Macdonald Recreate Iconic 1999 X Games Vert Doubles Run
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Video: Tony Hawk, Andy Macdonald Recreate Iconic 1999 X Games Vert Doubles Run

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Claudia Hurtgen escapes uninjured after dramatic Extreme E crash – video

      Claudia Hurtgen escapes uninjured after dramatic Extreme E crash – video
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      Claudia Hurtgen escapes uninjured after dramatic Extreme E crash – video

      Source: SNTV
      via the Guardian

      3 extreme skiers complete 1st descent of Cascade Mountain’s east side

      3 extreme skiers complete 1st descent of Cascade Mountain’s east side
      Action Sports logo
      Action Sports

      3 extreme skiers complete 1st descent of Cascade Mountain’s east side

      Global News
      via Global News