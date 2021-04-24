Tony Hawk Creates 'Degrassi' Hoodie After Drake Wears Bootleg Birdhouse Gear

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk capitalized on rapper Drake wearing a bootleg Birdhouse hoodie by creating an official version of the design.

Hawk, one of Birdhouse Skateboards' founders, named it the "Degrassi hooded sweatshirt" in reference to Drake's breakthrough as an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation:

The hoodie is listed on the company's official website for $70.

Hawk founded Birdhouse alongside fellow skateboarder Per Welinder in 1992. The company is best known for boards, accessories and other equipment related to the sport, but it also sells apparel.

Last April, the 52-year-old San Diego native told CNBC's Lucy Handley the business had taken a hit early in the coronavirus pandemic because of supply-line issues.

"We do get stuff manufactured here [in the U.S.], we get it manufactured in China and Mexico and we're having to scramble to find sourcing," Hawk said. "So, it's not been that the sales are down, it's that they're delayed. We just can't deliver on time."

Getting some unexpected attention from a celebrity of Drake's stature should provide a boost as the company looks to make up for any lost revenue over the past year of the pandemic.