The Undertaker Talks WWE WrestleMania 37: I Kept Thinking, 'You Should Be There'

The Undertaker admitted during an interview this week that watching WrestleMania 37 from home wasn't an easy experience.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Taker discussed what was going through his mind as he watched the two-night event that emanated from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

"I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, 'You should be there.'

"I had to work through that. It's a little difficult once WrestleMania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it's time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they're going to go."

The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania, as he started his career 21-0 on The Grandest Stage of Them All before falling to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

Overall, The Deadman went 24-2 at The Showcase of the Immortals, which is one of the most remarkable stats in the history of pro wrestling.

Taker beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at last year's WrestleMania 36, and he later announced during the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries on WWE Network that the win over Styles would be his final match.

As seen throughout the series, however, The Undertaker thought and said that before, only to return when called upon by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Things are seemingly different this time, though, as Taker told Barrasso that he knew midway through the match with Styles that he was done since it "became really obvious throughout the course of that night that I could no longer physically do things the way I want to do them."

It is safe to assume that fans being in attendance for WrestleMania 37 made things a bit tougher for The Phenom, as his last match was wrestled without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The desire to close out his career in front of the WWE Universe may be something that will eventually become too great for him to ignore, but for now, the 56-year-old veteran is staying true to his word by remaining retired.

