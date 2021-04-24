    The Undertaker Talks WWE WrestleMania 37: I Kept Thinking, 'You Should Be There'

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Undertaker admitted during an interview this week that watching WrestleMania 37 from home wasn't an easy experience.

    Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Taker discussed what was going through his mind as he watched the two-night event that emanated from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

    "I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, 'You should be there.'

    "I had to work through that. It's a little difficult once WrestleMania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it's time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they're going to go."

    The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania, as he started his career 21-0 on The Grandest Stage of Them All before falling to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

    Overall, The Deadman went 24-2 at The Showcase of the Immortals, which is one of the most remarkable stats in the history of pro wrestling.

    Taker beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at last year's WrestleMania 36, and he later announced during the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries on WWE Network that the win over Styles would be his final match.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As seen throughout the series, however, The Undertaker thought and said that before, only to return when called upon by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

    Things are seemingly different this time, though, as Taker told Barrasso that he knew midway through the match with Styles that he was done since it "became really obvious throughout the course of that night that I could no longer physically do things the way I want to do them."

    It is safe to assume that fans being in attendance for WrestleMania 37 made things a bit tougher for The Phenom, as his last match was wrestled without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The desire to close out his career in front of the WWE Universe may be something that will eventually become too great for him to ignore, but for now, the 56-year-old veteran is staying true to his word by remaining retired.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      The Undertaker Talks WWE WrestleMania 37: I Kept Thinking, 'You Should Be There'

      The Undertaker Talks WWE WrestleMania 37: I Kept Thinking, 'You Should Be There'
      WWE logo
      WWE

      The Undertaker Talks WWE WrestleMania 37: I Kept Thinking, 'You Should Be There'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE SmackDown Ratings Up 📈

      Friday night's episode of SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro, saw its ratings improve

      WWE SmackDown Ratings Up 📈
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE SmackDown Ratings Up 📈

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Snoop Dogg: WWE 'Felt Some Kind of Way' About AEW Appearance

      Snoop Dogg: WWE 'Felt Some Kind of Way' About AEW Appearance
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Snoop Dogg: WWE 'Felt Some Kind of Way' About AEW Appearance

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Mickie James Comments on WWE Firing Employee for Sending Her Items in Trash Bag

      Mickie James Comments on WWE Firing Employee for Sending Her Items in Trash Bag
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Mickie James Comments on WWE Firing Employee for Sending Her Items in Trash Bag

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report