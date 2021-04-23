    Tiger Woods Posts Instagram Photo on Crutches Amid Recovery from LA Car Crash

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 23, 2021

    Tiger Woods smiles during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods has shared his first photo of himself since his Feb. 23 car crash in Los Angeles.

    The post on Instagram shows Woods standing on one of his golf courses on crutches next to his dog. In the caption, he said the "course is coming along faster than" he is in recovery:

    Woods is continuing to rehab after undergoing surgery on his right leg to repair multiple injuries suffered in the crash.

    Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement after the procedure that Woods suffered "comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg, as well as significant trauma to his right ankle."

    He also suffered trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of his leg that "required surgical release of the covering of the muscle to relieve pressure due to swelling."

    After a three-week hospital stay, Woods was discharged and returned home March 16. He hasn't provided a timetable for his return to playing golf.

    Woods' last appearance in a PGA Tour event was at the 2020 Masters in November.

