Watch Rob Gronkowski Set Guinness World Record with Football Catch from 600 Feet

Already regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, Rob Gronkowski is now in the Guinness Book of World Records for a feat he accomplished on Friday night.

Gronkowski caught a football that was dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above the ground at Arizona Stadium:

Per Justin Spears of Tucson.com, Gronk's catch broke the Guinness World Record for "highest altitude catch of an American football."

Tyler Toney, best known as part of the Dude Perfect group that posts videos on YouTube previously held the record in that category when he caught a football dropped from 563 feet at TCU's campus in 2017.

Gronkowski is at the University of Arizona this weekend to serve as an honorary captain for Saturday's spring game. He played for the Wildcats from 2007-09 before entering the NFL draft.

In addition to being a Guinness World Record holder, Gronkowski is fresh off winning his fourth career Super Bowl in February when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.