Dalvin Cook Reportedly 'Would Love' to Switch to No. 4 Jersey with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly take advantage of the NFL's relaxed jersey number rules, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Tomasson reported that Cook "would love" to swap the No. 33 he has worn for all four of his professional seasons in favor of the No. 4 he wore in high school and at Florida State.

The change isn't official as the organization considers "inventory costs."

The NFL told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that number changes would have to be approved based on existing inventory of unsold jerseys featuring the old number. Per Florio, if a player wants to change their jersey for the upcoming year, they would have to purchase the existing, unsold jerseys before the change will be allowed.

The league's new rule opened up single-digit jersey numbers to players other than quarterbacks, kickers and punters.

Cook is an anomaly on the Vikings, as wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Cameron Dantzler have already decided not to return to the single-digit numbers they wore collegiately (h/t Tomasson).

Elsewhere, DeAndre Hopkins posted on Instagram on Thursday that he's ready to "bring back the 6" that he wore at Clemson.

While several players have made decisions regarding their number, the changes to the rule have at least one opponent in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who wrote on Instagram on Thursday that he thought the new rules would "make for a lot of bad football."