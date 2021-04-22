    DeAndre Hopkins Teases Jersey Change: 'Bring Back the 6' Like LeBron James

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 22, 2021

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) walks off the field while warming up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    DeAndre Hopkins may be among NFL players who are taking advantage of the league's relaxed jersey number rules. 

    The wideout teased a jersey change on Instagram, posting that he wanted to "bring back the 6 like [LeBron James] in Miami." 

    James swapped his No. 23 jersey for No. 6 when he played with the Miami Heat out of respect for Michael Jordan. 

    Hopkins has worn No. 10 throughout his professional career, through seven seasons with the Houston Texans and in his first with the Arizona Cardinals last year. The Clemson alum wore No. 6 for the Tigers, but had to give it up when he arrived in the pros as single-digit jerseys were reserved for quarterbacks, kickers and punters.

    The new rules allow all positions except for offensive and defensive linemen to wear single digits. 

    While Hopkins appears to be pleased with the change, other players around the league aren't looking forward to it. Among its opponents is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, who took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he thought the rule would "make for a lot of bad football." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cards GM: Fitzgerald's Potential Retirement Won't Affect NFL Draft Plans

      Cards GM: Fitzgerald's Potential Retirement Won't Affect NFL Draft Plans
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Cards GM: Fitzgerald's Potential Retirement Won't Affect NFL Draft Plans

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Kliff Kingsbury and Larry Fitzgerald are talking about the Phoenix Suns

      Kliff Kingsbury and Larry Fitzgerald are talking about the Phoenix Suns
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Kliff Kingsbury and Larry Fitzgerald are talking about the Phoenix Suns

      The Arizona Republic
      via The Arizona Republic

      State Farm Stadium to serve as host venue for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

      State Farm Stadium to serve as host venue for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      State Farm Stadium to serve as host venue for 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      DeAndre Hopkins Teases Jersey Change: 'Bring Back the 6' Like LeBron James

      DeAndre Hopkins Teases Jersey Change: 'Bring Back the 6' Like LeBron James
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      DeAndre Hopkins Teases Jersey Change: 'Bring Back the 6' Like LeBron James

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report