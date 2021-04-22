DeAndre Hopkins Teases Jersey Change: 'Bring Back the 6' Like LeBron James

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

DeAndre Hopkins may be among NFL players who are taking advantage of the league's relaxed jersey number rules.

The wideout teased a jersey change on Instagram, posting that he wanted to "bring back the 6 like [LeBron James] in Miami."

James swapped his No. 23 jersey for No. 6 when he played with the Miami Heat out of respect for Michael Jordan.

Hopkins has worn No. 10 throughout his professional career, through seven seasons with the Houston Texans and in his first with the Arizona Cardinals last year. The Clemson alum wore No. 6 for the Tigers, but had to give it up when he arrived in the pros as single-digit jerseys were reserved for quarterbacks, kickers and punters.

The new rules allow all positions except for offensive and defensive linemen to wear single digits.

While Hopkins appears to be pleased with the change, other players around the league aren't looking forward to it. Among its opponents is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady, who took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he thought the rule would "make for a lot of bad football."