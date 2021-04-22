    Giants' Dave Gettleman: It's an 'Urban Myth' I Won't Trade Back in NFL Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 22, 2021

    FILE - New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo. While sick of the losing seasons, co-owner John Mara felt the New York Giants established a foundation and culture under rookie coach Joe Judge, giving him optimism the playoffs may not be far away. Mara also disclosed Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, 69-year-old Dave Gettleman would be back for a fourth season. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has never traded back in the NFL draft, but he told reporters on Thursday that it's just a coincidence and any report that he refuses to do so is an "urban myth." 

    "I've tried in the past. Honest, I've tried to trade back," Gettleman said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "But it's got to be value. I'm not getting fleeced. I refuse to do it. If someone wants to make a bad trade back, God bless them." 

    Gettleman has made 54 picks as a general manager between his time with the Giants and the Carolina Panthers, but he's never moved back in the draft order. 

    He has traded up in the draft, with the most recent occasion coming in 2019 when he moved into the first round to select DeAndre Baker out of Georgia. 

    As an organization, the Giants haven't moved back in the draft since 2016. Gettleman joined the team in his current role in 2018 after spending 2013-17 with the Panthers. 

    While the Giants haven't answered the requests Gettleman says they've gotten over the years, one team stands out above the rest as having done so. According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Cleveland Browns moved back in the first round five times between 2014 and 2018 (h/t Raanan). 

    Video Play Button
    The Giants draft at No. 11 this year, and in a quarterback-heavy class, this year's crop could provide ample opportunity to fall back in the round. 

    Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department tabbed Iowa defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon as the No. 11 overall pick on their latest big board

