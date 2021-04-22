    Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson Becomes 1st NFL Draft Prospect with NFT

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    Central Missouri's Zach Davidson runs with the ball as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson, a 2021 NFL draft prospect, is the latest athlete to enter the NFT space with a limited-edition set of collectible artwork cards available starting Tuesday.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the full announcement:

    With NFTs, which stands for non-fungible tokens, booming in popularity in recent months, numerous athletes from across the sports spectrum have capitalized with drops of their own.

    Davidson is a unique prospect, one CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora described as the draft's "best-kept secret."

    The 6'7'', 245-pound Missouri native has the size and athleticism to succeed as an NFL tight end, but he's also a punter who's trying to cover all his bases to ensure a long football career. In addition, he's training as a long snapper and a holder to further increase his options, per La Canfora.

    It's not a long-shot gimmick, either. In 2019, the most recent season he played because the Mules' 2020 campaign was pushed to spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, he caught 15 touchdowns as a tight end and averaged 40.3 yards per punt with a long of 67.

    "It's been a helluva ride so far," Davidson told La Canfora. "And I know my road is not done yet."

    Davidson should come off the board somewhere in the mid-to-late rounds and, while the sole focus early in his career will be tight end, has created a path to an extended career with multiple fallback options.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    His NFT release, which is available for 48 hours through the first day of the draft next Thursday, is highlighted by a one-of-one "Legendary Gold" artwork card.

    Related

      FA Signings That Should Happen Before the Draft

      Deals we want to see ahead of next week's NFL draft

      FA Signings That Should Happen Before the Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FA Signings That Should Happen Before the Draft

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Not a Fan of New Rule

      TB12 thinks the NFL loosening jersey number rules will be chaotic: 'Good luck trying to block the right people now ‼'

      Brady Not a Fan of New Rule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Not a Fan of New Rule

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Meet the Small-School DT Putting Up HUGE Numbers

      With predraft stats similar to Aaron Donald, could Louisiana Tech's Milton Williams be a hidden gem in the draft's second round?

      Meet the Small-School DT Putting Up HUGE Numbers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Meet the Small-School DT Putting Up HUGE Numbers

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2021 Draft

      Underrated prospects who could shine in the NFL 👀

      The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2021 Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Best-Kept Secrets of the 2021 Draft

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report