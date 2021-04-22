Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson Becomes 1st NFL Draft Prospect with NFT

Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson Becomes 1st NFL Draft Prospect with NFTApril 22, 2021
Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson, a 2021 NFL draft prospect, is the latest athlete to enter the NFT space with a limited-edition set of collectible artwork cards available starting Tuesday.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the full announcement:
With NFTs, which stands for non-fungible tokens, booming in popularity in recent months, numerous athletes from across the sports spectrum have capitalized with drops of their own.
Davidson is a unique prospect, one CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora described as the draft's "best-kept secret."
The 6'7'', 245-pound Missouri native has the size and athleticism to succeed as an NFL tight end, but he's also a punter who's trying to cover all his bases to ensure a long football career. In addition, he's training as a long snapper and a holder to further increase his options, per La Canfora.
It's not a long-shot gimmick, either. In 2019, the most recent season he played because the Mules' 2020 campaign was pushed to spring amid the coronavirus pandemic, he caught 15 touchdowns as a tight end and averaged 40.3 yards per punt with a long of 67.
"It's been a helluva ride so far," Davidson told La Canfora. "And I know my road is not done yet."
Davidson should come off the board somewhere in the mid-to-late rounds and, while the sole focus early in his career will be tight end, has created a path to an extended career with multiple fallback options.
His NFT release, which is available for 48 hours through the first day of the draft next Thursday, is highlighted by a one-of-one "Legendary Gold" artwork card.
