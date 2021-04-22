Former Buccaneers LB Geno Hayes in Hospice Care with Liver Disease

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes has entered into hospice care because of liver disease, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine:

The Bucs selected Hayes in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and he appeared in 56 games for the team. The 33-year-old also enjoyed spells with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. His last appearance came in Jacksonville's 2014 season finale.

Frankie Carroll, who coached Hayes at Madison County High School and visited him recently, spoke to the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry about Hayes' situation.

"Geno's in need of prayers," Carroll said. "He's fighting for his life. It's tough. Geno's a fun-loving guy."

Prior to arriving in the NFL, Hayes was a first-team All-ACC linebacker at Florida State in 2007. After becoming a regular starter for the Seminoles defense as a sophomore, he posted 139 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two interceptions over two years.