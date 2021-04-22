Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from April 22

2 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship attempted to send a message loudly and clearly to Deonna Purrazzo when she battled The Virtuosa's associate Susan in singles competition.

Susan outwrestled the top contender, seizing control of the bout heading into the commercial break as both Purrazzo and Kaleb (with a 'K') watched on from the floor.

Susan continued to work over her opponent, trapping Dashwood in a full nelson. Tenille fought out but an alert Susan dragged her back to the mat. Dashwood fought back, dumping Susan on her head and adding a crossbody in the corner.

Tenille delivered a neckbreaker in the ropes and added a Spotlight kick for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Dashwood cut a promo in which she (correctly) took credit for the current state of women's wrestling and said Purrazzo wouldn't be where she is without her. The top contender told Purrazzo to shine up the title for her.

The Virtuosa exited, staring Dashwood down the whole way.

Result

Dashwood defeated Susan

Grade

C+

Analysis

Most of the match took place during the commercial break, but what didn't was a spirited match that was more of a showcase for Dashwood than anything. There was a spot or two that were a little scary, including the suplex into the corner that folded Susan up and landed her on the head.

Still, Tenille was impressive and heads into her first real opportunity to impress in a championship match in quite some time.

Her line about being responsible for women's wrestling as we know it was accurate in that she and Paige sparked the women's revolution during their time in NXT, raising the bar for all that would follow. Oftentimes forgotten because of her comedic persona in WWE or injuries and hiatuses that have prevented her from truly dominating, she has earned the exposure this match with Purrazzo will bring her.

Hopefully, she performs up to the level of the competition because The Virtuosa has been one of the very best wrestlers in the entire company, and a one of the elite women's wrestlers in the business, over the last year.