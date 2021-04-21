The Real Winners and Losers from ONE on TNT III

0 of 5

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to TNT for a third straight week on Wednesday night, and the card was one for the books.

In the ONE on TNT III main event, former UFC star John Lineker stayed unbeaten in ONE Championship, shutting the lights off on Sanford MMA product Troy Worthen. That win is more than likely to have earned Lineker a crack at ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

In the ONE on TNT co-main event, Japanese flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu seemingly earned a title shot of his own, defeating Reece McLaren to assert himself as the next man in line for flyweight king Adriano Moraes.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw big wins from Ok Rae Yoon, Miao Li Tao, and Nieky Holzken. But who really gained and lost the most ground by the time all was said and done?f

Keep scrolling for our take.