Oscar De La Hoya Posts Training Video on Instagram Ahead of Comeback Fight

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021
    FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Oscar de la Hoya speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. De La Hoya denies accusations of sexual assault contained in a lawsuit filed against him this week. The boxing promoter's company, Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, describing the action as a
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Less than one month after announcing he was returning to the boxing ring this summer, Oscar De La Hoya is working hard to get himself in shape. 

    ESPN Ringside shared footage of the 48-year-old training for his upcoming bout:

    During a March 26 news conference for Triller Fight Club, the Golden Boy announced he was ending his 13-year retirement. 

    "July 3, I'm making my comeback," De La Hoya said.

    Even though the date for his return bout is approaching, no opponent has been officially announced. Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who currently competes in ONE Championship, said earlier this month on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (around the 22-minute mark) that he's been hearing from De La Hoya's camp about a boxing match. 

    ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently told Simon Samano and John Morgan of MMA Junkie that an Alvarez-De La Hoya bout is "a real possibility."

    De La Hoya's last fight was on Dec. 6, 2008, when he lost to Manny Pacquiao after the bout was stopped after the eighth round. The Los Angeles native has a 39-6 career record. 

