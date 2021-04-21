Antonio Brown, Bucs Will Continue to Have Contract Talks, Says GM Jason Licht

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he is still discussing a potential new deal with free-agent receiver Antonio Brown.

"We've had discussions throughout the offseason," Licht told reporters Wednesday. "... We've put an emphasis on bringing back players from last year that contributed to our success, and he would be no different. So we'll continue to have talks and see where it goes."

Brown joined the Buccaneers midway through last season after he was suspended eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexual assault by a former personal trainer but he settled the civil case Wednesday, via Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. Brown also pleaded no contest to felony burglary in June as part of a plea deal related to an alleged altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020.

The off-field concerns limited the market for the seven-time Pro Bowler but the Buccaneers were happy with him in 2020.

"All I can go off of is what we saw of Antonio on our team this year," Licht said. "He obviously was a good player and he was a great teammate."

Brown finished the season with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He scored two touchdowns in the playoffs for Tampa Bay, including one in the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Buccaneers did their part this offseason to return as many key players from last year's team as possible to try to win another title.

Defensive playmakers like Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh already signed new deals, while offensive skill players Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette each re-signed on one-year contracts. The squad also placed the franchise tag on Chris Godwin, meaning every player who gained a yard from scrimmage in the Super Bowl is set to return besides Brown.

Keeping Brown, who has already developed positive chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady, would put the team in position to compete for another title in 2021.

There still could be other interest in the veteran receiver, with Russell Wilson reportedly pushing the Seattle Seahawks to sign him as well.