AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21

“Absolute” Ricky Starks made his way to the ring, accompanied by Taz’s son Hook, for his very first showdown with “Hangman” Adam Page. Page entered the match on a 12-match win streak while Starks rode an eight-match streak into the event, meaning something would have to give in the opening contest of this week’s broadcast.

Page gained the early upper-hand, delivering a springboard clothesline that knocked Starks from the apron and to the floor, where he followed with a tope. Page shook off a staredown with Hook and delivered a pumphandle/half-nelson fallaway slam for two.

Starks fought his way back into the match, wearing Page down. An awkward landing, though, allowed Hangman to recover and deliver a brainbuster for a close two-count.

Starks nursed a left ankle injury, struggling to hoist Page up for a powerbomb, but still managing to muscle him down for another near-fall.

Hangman met Absolute up top, rocking him with a right hand and delivering an avalanche fallaway slam from the top rope. He added a lariat but Starks still kicked out at two. Page tried for the Buckshot lariat but Starks ducked and delivered a spear.

An alert Page recovered, took Starks over and tapped him out by grabbing the ankle and a crossface.

After the match, Taz cut a promo warning Page to watch his back. Hook attacked with a chop block and Team Taz entered for a beatdown. Dark Order made the save, standing tall with their friend to close the segment.

Page defeated Starks via submission

B-

Imagine how much better this would have been had Starks not been hampered by the ankle injury. It was still damn good, a quality showcase of two of AEW’s brightest young stars.

Page is clearly heading to bigger and better things, presumably an eventual shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship, but Starks has all the talent in the world to be right there alongside Hangman sooner than later.

He handled the ankle injury to the best of his ability, didn’t let it prevent him from finishing the match, and likely earned more respect for gutting things out in the process.

Page needed the win to get to where he is heading but the tease of a battle with Team Taz creates questions as to whether he will battle his former tag team championship-winning partner at Double or Nothing or if AEW holds that particular clash off until All Out in August.