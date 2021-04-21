AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21April 21, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21
A week ago, Darby Allin successfully defended his TNT Championship against Matt Hardy in a wild, chaotic main event.
Wednesday, he again put his title on the line, this time against Jurassic Express' Jungle Boy.
The showdown between the two young, dynamic, red-hot up-and-comers headlined a broadcast that also featured an AEW Women's Championship defense, the latest in Christian Cage's war with Team Taz, and a battle of win streaks between Hangman Page and Ricky Starks.
Who picked up key wins on the road to Double or Nothing and what did they mean for the competitors involved?
Find out now with this recap of the April 21 broadcast.
April 21 Lineup
- Christian Cage vs. "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs (with Team Taz)
- AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy
- Hangman Page vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks
- Trent (with Orange Cassidy) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (with Alex Abrahantes)
- Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall (with The Factory)
- Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle
- Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston return
Announced for Wednesday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8 p.m.
Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks
“Absolute” Ricky Starks made his way to the ring, accompanied by Taz’s son Hook, for his very first showdown with “Hangman” Adam Page. Page entered the match on a 12-match win streak while Starks rode an eight-match streak into the event, meaning something would have to give in the opening contest of this week’s broadcast.
Page gained the early upper-hand, delivering a springboard clothesline that knocked Starks from the apron and to the floor, where he followed with a tope. Page shook off a staredown with Hook and delivered a pumphandle/half-nelson fallaway slam for two.
Starks fought his way back into the match, wearing Page down. An awkward landing, though, allowed Hangman to recover and deliver a brainbuster for a close two-count.
Starks nursed a left ankle injury, struggling to hoist Page up for a powerbomb, but still managing to muscle him down for another near-fall.
Hangman met Absolute up top, rocking him with a right hand and delivering an avalanche fallaway slam from the top rope. He added a lariat but Starks still kicked out at two. Page tried for the Buckshot lariat but Starks ducked and delivered a spear.
An alert Page recovered, took Starks over and tapped him out by grabbing the ankle and a crossface.
After the match, Taz cut a promo warning Page to watch his back. Hook attacked with a chop block and Team Taz entered for a beatdown. Dark Order made the save, standing tall with their friend to close the segment.
Result
Page defeated Starks via submission
Grade
B-
Analysis
Imagine how much better this would have been had Starks not been hampered by the ankle injury. It was still damn good, a quality showcase of two of AEW’s brightest young stars.
Page is clearly heading to bigger and better things, presumably an eventual shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship, but Starks has all the talent in the world to be right there alongside Hangman sooner than later.
He handled the ankle injury to the best of his ability, didn’t let it prevent him from finishing the match, and likely earned more respect for gutting things out in the process.
Page needed the win to get to where he is heading but the tease of a battle with Team Taz creates questions as to whether he will battle his former tag team championship-winning partner at Double or Nothing or if AEW holds that particular clash off until All Out in August.
Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Best Friends’ Trent battled Death Triangle’s Penta El Zero Miedo in the night’s next bout.
Trent, riding a wave of momentum after his return three weeks ago, wiped his masked foe out at ringside with a tope con hilo. Penta, rocking a sweet Batman-inspired mask, seized control entering the picture-in-picture commercial break. He talked trash to Orange Cassidy, who was there supporting his buddy, and bragged alongside buddy Alex Abrahantes.
Back from the timeout, Trent rocked Penta with a running knee strike, scoring a count of two off the burst of offense. Penta shook it off and delivered a pumphandle driver for two, despite dumping Trent on his head. The Best Friend answered with an apron piledriver, then added a spear on the floor.
Abrahantes grabbed a microphone and said Trent’s friends suck and so does his mother. Trent chased after him and, after failed interference from Cassidy, ran right into a shot to the face from a microphone by Abrahantes.
A package piledriver put Trent away and earned Penta the victory.
Result
Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Trent
Grade
C+
Analysis
Trent and Penta are capable of much better than we got here, but even a good match is still pretty enjoyable.
The commercial break slowed things down and the focus on Abrahantes in this new role as the mouthpiece for Penta took away from what likely would have been a dynamic closing sequence.
As it is, the finish keeps the feud between Death Triangle and Best Friends alive, just in time for a huge six-man tag team match on pay-per-view at Double or Nothing, if AEW so desires. Such a match, with the talent involved, would almost certainly be capable of stealing the show while giving us the latest chapter in Cassidy and Pac’s feud.
JR Interviews The Pinnacle
Jim Ross sat down with The Pinnacle ahead of Blood and Guts on May 5.
Wardlow credited Jericho for cutting one of the best promos of his career last week...until he mentioned his name. He stuttered and stammered his lines because he knew uttering Wardlow’s name was a mistake.
MJF followed, impassionately saying Jericho surrounds himself with “Bs” so he looks like an “A,” then wrestles “As” so he doesn’t look like a “B.” He denounced the idea that he’s great for 25, exclaiming he’s great, period!
He said he is coming for Jericho’s spot at Blood and Guts and with his family, he’s going to take it.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was great stuff from Wardlow, who so rarely gets the opportunity to talk that when he does, it means something. He carried his portion perfectly, calling Jericho out while propping himself up.
It was a nice touch and the sort of thing that, if done in moderation but presented as it was here, could lead to the young big man taking on a Batista-like persona in which he is clearly smarter and more aware of what’s going on around him than he gets credit for.
MJF, when needed most, cut another extraordinary promo and put over the root of his issues with Jericho while hitting him with a few jabs in retaliation for last week’s insults.
It would have been nice for Shawn Spears and FTR to have the opportunity to talk but this stayed short and impactful, never overstaying its welcome.
AEW Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
Tay Conti has spent the last two months developing into the hottest female athlete in the AEW women’s roster, earning herself a championship opportunity against Hikaru Shida Wednesday night. The match, between mutually respected competitors, saw Shida overwhelm and outwrestle her opponent early and often heading into the commercial break.
Conti exploded with a burst of offense, dropping the champion high on her shoulders with a suplex. A pair of corner boots stunned the champion and a kick across the midsection had the challenger rolling. With Shida draped across the top rope, Conti delivered a senton, driving her to the mat.
Shida fought out of the hammerlock DDT and delivered a jumping knee strike. The champ added a Falcon Arrow for a two-count as the challenger showed considerable resilience.
On the ropes, Shida delivered the Witch’s Shot, dropping Conti out of a fireman’s carry across the top. Conti recovered, stunned Shida with a knee strike and applied the Tay-KO. She tried for the DD-Tay but Shida countered into a pinfall attempt for two.
Shida followed with a fireman’s carry into a backbreaker, then delivered a knee to the face for the win.
After the bell, Dr. Britt Baker appeared and revealed that she is now the undisputed No. 1-ranked woman in the division.
Result
Shida defeated Conti
Grade
B
Analysis
Conti looked like a star in this match, hanging in there with Shida and turning in her best performance in an AEW ring to date. She is the future of the division, a star that will burn bright for years to come and the fact that she has accomplished what she has already is a good omen for any plans to highlight her moving forward.
Shida just keeps rolling, turning in understated performance after understated performance and establishing herself as one of the best champions in wrestling today. This was another great showing and her win puts her on a collision course with Baker.
The good doctor is the breakout star of the women’s division and absolutely should be the next to hold the title. Beating someone with the credibility that Shida has amassed will only further solidify her as the top star in division. That time is coming, sooner than later, presumably at the very same pay-per-view Shida won her title: Double or Nothing.