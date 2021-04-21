    Antonio Brown, Britney Taylor Settle Lawsuit Involving Alleged Sexual Assault

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    Antonio Brown has reached a settlement with Britney Taylor, his former trainer, in a civil lawsuit she filed accusing him of sexual assault. 

    Alana Burstyn, a representative for Brown, confirmed the settlement in a statement issued on behalf of her client:

    Taylor originally filed a civil lawsuit in the state of Florida against Brown in September 2019 over two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged rape that took place on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018. 

    According to the lawsuit, Brown was accused of exposing himself and kissing Taylor without permission during one training session in June 2017. 

    That same month, the lawsuit noted Brown "started masturbating behind Taylor and ejaculated on her back" while they were watching video on a tablet. 

    Taylor noted she ended her working relationship with Brown at that point but met up with him several months later when he contacted her to apologize and assured her "that he would cease any sexual advances."

    Per the lawsuit, on May 20, 2018, Brown "forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and 'forcibly' raped her."

    Brown, who was a member of the New England Patriots at the time the lawsuit was filed, was released by the team amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in addition to Taylor's allegations.

    The veteran wide receiver denied the allegations in Taylor's lawsuit and filed a countersuit against her in November 2019 for defamation of character and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements. 

    The NFL suspended Brown for the first eight games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy. 

    Brown signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in October. He is currently a free agent. 

