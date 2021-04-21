Women's Olympic Soccer Draw Results: Groups Drop for USWNT, Great Britain, More

David Vincent/Associated Press

FIFA released the draws for the women's soccer tournament at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The tourney will feature three stacked groups, including a Group G headlined by the United States and Sweden:

USA has won gold in four of the six Olympics a women's soccer tournament has been held. The other two teams to have won gold—Germany and Norway—did not qualify for the Olympics.

The United States could have its hands full with the Swedes in group play, as Sweden was the runner-up to Germany at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Group G is the only one with two teams in the top five of the FIFA women's world rankings, as Team USA are No. 1 and Sweden is No. 5.

The group also boasts a third top-10 team in No. 9 Australia, while New Zealand will be the heavy underdog of the group as the No. 22 team in the world.

Arguably Team USA's two biggest rivals reside in Group E in the form of Canada and Japan. The close proximity between the United States and Canada has always made their matches feel meaningful, while the U.S. has faced Japan in the Women's World Cup final twice and the Olympic gold medal game once, going 2-1 overall.

No. 8 Canada and No. 11 Japan are grouped with Great Britain and No. 37 Chile in Group E.

Group F has a pair of top-10 teams in No. 3 Netherlands and No. 7 Brazil, plus a Chinese team ranked 14th in the world.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Team USA beat the Netherlands in the 2019 Women's World Cup final. Meanwhile, the United States scored arguably the biggest win in national team history over China in the 1999 World Cup final on a Brandi Chastain penalty kick.

The most unheralded team in the tournament is part of Group F as well in the form of African side Zambia.

Zambia is the No. 104 team in the world, making it the only team outside the top 40 to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

There are intriguing storylines galore heading into the Olympic tournament, but most eyes will unquestionably be on Team USA as they look to win their fifth Olympic gold and bounce back after flaming out in 2016.