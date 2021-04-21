Packers Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Much has been made about the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver depth behind Davante Adams.

The Packers tried to acquire Will Fuller V at the 2020 trade deadline and did not make a significant upgrade in free agency.

Unless there is internal belief that Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard will increase their production, the Packers should target the position at some juncture of the 2021 NFL draft.

While there is a need behind Adams, the Packers may wait until Friday or Saturday to bring in competition, since there is a need to improve at cornerback.

The gap between the top corners and those chosen in the second and third rounds could be steeper than the difference between the best wideouts in the draft class.

If the Packers opt to not select a cornerback on April 29, they could look for reinforcements at defensive line to bolster their sack total. If that occurs, some of the rostered interior linemen could be in danger of losing playing time.