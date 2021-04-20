    T-Wolves, Vikings, Lynx React to Derek Chauvin Verdict for George Floyd Murder

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 20, 2021

    FILE - Members of the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Friday, July 31, 2020, file photo. As the NBA neared its restart in late July, its players vowed to keep the calls for social justice reform at the forefront in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx reaffirmed their commitment to racial and social equality Tuesday following the announcement of three guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

    Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer, was convicted Tuesday on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The Lynx, Timberwolves and their colleagues across the WNBA and NBA were instrumental in organizing protests and campaigns advocating for justice for Floyd, 46, in the weeks after his murder.

    Specifically in Minnesota, the two clubs joined together with The Minneapolis Foundation to address systemic inequalities and "translate community anger into actions."

    "This is a moment where we all need to step into some bigger, bolder leadership," Minneapolis Foundation Senior Vice President Chanda Smith Baker said in June. "We need allies in this work and we are excited the Timberwolves and Lynx have decided to step into this partnership, dig deep into understanding the complexity of the inequities, and to help us drive toward solutions that ensure senseless tragedies rooted in racism never happen again."

    Before the verdicts were announced, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was among many athletes expressing concern over the trial's outcome.

    After Chauvin was convicted, Towns expressed hope for the work that remains in the fight for equality and justice.

    In their own statement, the Vikings expressed a desire to continue their work in addressing a "reduction in socioeconomic disparities, implementing educational curriculum on racism and Black history" as well as advocating for police and criminal justice reform.

    Among the actions the Vikings took following Floyd's murder was the establishment of a scholarship fund in his name. The scholarship, which will fund the college education of Black students, was a suggestion made to the Vikings by its players.

    Related

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      🤯 M's, Royals, Giants crack top 10 😳 Yanks', Cubs' struggles continue 📲 Where every team stands this week

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊
      Featured logo
      Featured

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Trey Lance Is Still Draft's Biggest Mystery 🧐

      @Gagnon's takeaways after Lance's second pro day, including which team is mostly likely to gamble on the NDSU QB ➡️

      Trey Lance Is Still Draft's Biggest Mystery 🧐
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Trey Lance Is Still Draft's Biggest Mystery 🧐

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NBA Championship Odds 📊

      Looking at the best bets just one month before the playoffs 👀

      Updated NBA Championship Odds 📊
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Updated NBA Championship Odds 📊

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Should the Warriors Tank?

      @EricPincus says Golden State's recent win streak has complicated things even more ➡️

      Should the Warriors Tank?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Should the Warriors Tank?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report