T-Wolves, Vikings, Lynx React to Derek Chauvin Verdict for George Floyd Murder

The Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Lynx reaffirmed their commitment to racial and social equality Tuesday following the announcement of three guilty verdicts in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minnesota police officer, was convicted Tuesday on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The Lynx, Timberwolves and their colleagues across the WNBA and NBA were instrumental in organizing protests and campaigns advocating for justice for Floyd, 46, in the weeks after his murder.

Specifically in Minnesota, the two clubs joined together with The Minneapolis Foundation to address systemic inequalities and "translate community anger into actions."

"This is a moment where we all need to step into some bigger, bolder leadership," Minneapolis Foundation Senior Vice President Chanda Smith Baker said in June. "We need allies in this work and we are excited the Timberwolves and Lynx have decided to step into this partnership, dig deep into understanding the complexity of the inequities, and to help us drive toward solutions that ensure senseless tragedies rooted in racism never happen again."

Before the verdicts were announced, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was among many athletes expressing concern over the trial's outcome.

After Chauvin was convicted, Towns expressed hope for the work that remains in the fight for equality and justice.

In their own statement, the Vikings expressed a desire to continue their work in addressing a "reduction in socioeconomic disparities, implementing educational curriculum on racism and Black history" as well as advocating for police and criminal justice reform.

Among the actions the Vikings took following Floyd's murder was the establishment of a scholarship fund in his name. The scholarship, which will fund the college education of Black students, was a suggestion made to the Vikings by its players.