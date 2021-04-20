    Josh Allen, Bills 'On the Same Page' in Contract Extension Talks, Per GM Beane

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2021
    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is optimistic that the team will be able to get a contract extension done with quarterback Josh Allen.

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Beane said the team and Allen are "all on the same page" regarding a new deal. 

    Beane previously said that the Bills would start to engage Allen in contract talks after the NFL draft. 

    "In all seriousness, we'll talk to Josh and his people probably later in the spring," he told reporters in March. "Get through the draft where we can just focus on [those talks]. That's obviously a big financial commitment that you have to make and so that'll probably be sometime May through the summer, I don't know."

    Allen is entering those discussions with a lot of leverage coming off a breakout 2020 season. The 24-year-old completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

    The Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995 with a 13-3 record. Allen led them to the AFC Championship Game, but their Super Bowl hopes ended with a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

    Beane did tell NFL.com's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on the Huddle & Flow podcast (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra) in March that getting Allen's deal done sooner instead of waiting would help the Bills plan the rest of their roster decisions to account for his increased salary. 

    Allen is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. He will earn $920,000 in base salary in 2021. His salary for 2022 will be $23.016 million if the Bills pick up his fifth-year option for 2022 before the May 3 deadline. 

