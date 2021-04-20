Batista Shoots Down WWE Return; Vince McMahon Rumors; Young Bucks on WWE HoF

Jack Plunkett/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Batista Reiterates Retirement

WWE legend Batista has no plans to return to the squared circle after losing a retirement match to Triple H at WrestleMania 35 two years ago.

According to Felix Upton of Ringside News, Batista was asked about his in-ring future at Justice Con recently and said the following:

"Don't put that out there; people will jump all over that [laughs]. 'He's coming out of retirement!' No, I'm not. It's so hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When a professional wrestler retires, they don't really retire, they kind of retire. If the paycheck or event is big enough, they'll come out of retirement. It's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I could never go back. I'm just done. I got to finish on my own terms, and nothing is going to bring me back and take away from that."

Batista has been steadfast in his assertion that he never wants to wrestle another match, but that hasn't stopped fans from asking and speculating over the past couple of years.

The 52-year-old openly discussed his desire to have a retirement match against Triple H, and since he got precisely that at WrestleMania 35, there is reason to believe there is nothing else left that appeals to him in wrestling.

Additionally, Batista has a burgeoning career in Hollywood, so there is plenty to occupy his time outside the world of pro wrestling.

Batista was supposed to cap off his WWE career last year with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the ceremony from being held.

Instead, WWE inducted both the 2020 and 2021 classes this year, but Batista was not part of the festivities because of a scheduling conflict. Instead, Batista noted that he will be honored at a later date.

Given how big of a star he is in the history of the business, it is only fitting that Batista gets the opportunity to have a speech in front of live fans when the time does come for him to be enshrined.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Late for Creative Meeting

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly wasn't on time for Monday's creative meeting ahead of Raw.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), Vince was "significantly late" for the meeting, although no reason was given for his tardiness.

The quality of Raw has been quite poor over the past several months, especially in comparison to other weekly WWE shows such as SmackDown and NXT.

On Monday's Raw, Asuka and Charlotte Flair battled it out in an entertaining main event, which was interrupted by Raw Women's champion Rhea Ripley, allowing Asuka to pin Charlotte with a crucifix.

While that match was a high point, much of the rest of the show dragged, including a long stretch that saw Drew McIntyre face T-Bar and Mace in a handicap match, only for Braun Strowman to save McIntyre from an attack, leading to a tag team match.

There was also no shortage of filler on the show, including Kofi Kingston vs. Elias, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Lana and Naomi and a segment that saw new United States champion Sheamus attack Humberto Carrillo.

It is unclear how much influence McMahon had on the booking of the show, but it had much the same feel as most of the Raws in recent months.

WWE needs to do something to spice up the red brand, and a Superstar Shake-up may be the answer, although WWE hasn't made any announcements regarding if or when that may be in the cards.

Young Bucks Say They'd Reject WWE HOF Induction

AEW World Tag Team champions The Young Bucks have been having fun with their new heel characters, and it has even translated to social media.

According to Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News, The Young Bucks have been changing their Twitter bio frequently as of late, and at one point the bio read: "We'll be offered an induction into WWE HOF in our 60s but will decline, to stay in character."

After wavering in their loyalty to AEW World champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis and The Good Brothers, The Young Bucks finally made their intentions clear a couple of weeks ago when they turned heel by aiding in the attack of Jon Moxley.

The Young Bucks have long had a penchant for referencing and poking fun at WWE regardless of whether they are heel or face both on AEW Dynamite and as part of their Being The Elite YouTube series.

As a result, it wasn't particularly surprising to see them mention WWE on Twitter, especially since it was for the sake of satire.

WWE does often induct wrestlers into its Hall of Fame even if they had little or nothing to do with WWE during their careers.

The most recent example was legendary Japanese wrestler Jushin "Thunder" Liger getting inducted this year despite having only one match for WWE NXT and doing most of his renowned work in Japan and WCW.

Because of that, it is possible AEW stars like The Young Bucks and Omega could be offered a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame one day, but Matt and Nick Jackson aren't too open to the idea quite yet.

