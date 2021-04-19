    Lakers' Frank Vogel Provides Updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injuries

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 20, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Rockets won 112-97. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave updates Monday on the injury status of both of his star players. 

    The defending champions have been without Anthony Davis for more than two months as he recovers from a right calf strain, while LeBron James went down with a high right ankle sprain on March 20.

    The news was more encouraging for Davis, who is doing "light work" on the hardwood, while James is reportedly weeks away from returning, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin

    The Lakers have managed to work through their absences, going 14-15 since Davis was sidelined and 7-8 since James' injury. Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell have been leading the group in their absence, while Andre Drummond has been strong since joining the team at the trade deadline.

    Davis, who needs to work on his conditioning before he can return, will be limited to around 15 minutes per contest in his first two games back, Vogel said.

    "He's healthy," he said. "But having not played and not really being able to ramp up his physical on-court activity over the last two months, it's going to take some time before he gets his wind under him and obviously, that's the biggest thing." 

    James, whose return reportedly won't line up with his running mate's, is "just trying to do a little bit more with his activity each day," Vogel said. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Vogel provided the updates Monday prior to the Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz, which precedes a seven-game road trip that includes trips to Dallas, Orlando, Washington and Sacramento.

    The Lakers entered Monday at 35-22. 

    Related

      Lakers' Frank Vogel Provides Updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injuries

      Lakers' Frank Vogel Provides Updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injuries
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers' Frank Vogel Provides Updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injuries

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      CP3 Passes Magic on All-Time Assists List 🙌

      Chris Paul moves into 5th on the all-time assists list, passing Magic Johnson

      CP3 Passes Magic on All-Time Assists List 🙌
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 Passes Magic on All-Time Assists List 🙌

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel Is Hoping AD Can ‘Build Up’ to Return vs. Mavs

      Vogel Is Hoping AD Can ‘Build Up’ to Return vs. Mavs
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vogel Is Hoping AD Can ‘Build Up’ to Return vs. Mavs

      Christian Rivas
      via Silver Screen and Roll

      Steph Breaks Kobe's Record 🙌

      Curry breaks Kobe Bryant's record for consecutive 30-pt games by player aged 33 or older

      Steph Breaks Kobe's Record 🙌
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Breaks Kobe's Record 🙌

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report