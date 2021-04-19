Lakers' Frank Vogel Provides Updates on LeBron James, Anthony Davis Injuries

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel gave updates Monday on the injury status of both of his star players.

The defending champions have been without Anthony Davis for more than two months as he recovers from a right calf strain, while LeBron James went down with a high right ankle sprain on March 20.

The news was more encouraging for Davis, who is doing "light work" on the hardwood, while James is reportedly weeks away from returning, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers have managed to work through their absences, going 14-15 since Davis was sidelined and 7-8 since James' injury. Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell have been leading the group in their absence, while Andre Drummond has been strong since joining the team at the trade deadline.

Davis, who needs to work on his conditioning before he can return, will be limited to around 15 minutes per contest in his first two games back, Vogel said.

"He's healthy," he said. "But having not played and not really being able to ramp up his physical on-court activity over the last two months, it's going to take some time before he gets his wind under him and obviously, that's the biggest thing."

James, whose return reportedly won't line up with his running mate's, is "just trying to do a little bit more with his activity each day," Vogel said.

Vogel provided the updates Monday prior to the Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz, which precedes a seven-game road trip that includes trips to Dallas, Orlando, Washington and Sacramento.

The Lakers entered Monday at 35-22.