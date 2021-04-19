Warriors' Steve Kerr Lauds 76ers' Joel Embiid as 'A Unique Force in Our League'April 19, 2021
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid "a unique force in our league" ahead of the team's matchup Monday night.
Kerr was full of praise for the big man, who is one of the front-runners for this year's MVP award:
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
I asked Steve Kerr about how much Joel Embiid has improved shooting Steve said Joel is “a unique force in our league” Steve says he doesn’t know if he’s seen anybody who can shoot like him and the Eurostep and also back somebody down in the post like an 80s/90s center https://t.co/WSocRWCtgy
