    Allen Iverson to Host 'Iverson Classic 2021' High School All-American Game

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 19, 2021

    Retired Denver Nuggets guard Allen Iverson in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 122-119. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Allen Iverson's Iverson Classic High School All-American Game will be held in 2021, the only All-American game to be played this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    Neither the McDonald's All-American Games nor the Jordan Brand Classic will be played this year. 

    On Monday, Iverson officially announced the event, which will consist of the Iverson Games—a showcase of players from across classes, a dunk contest, three-on-three games and more—on May 7 followed by the All-American Game on May 8. 

    The event will take place at Bartlett High School in Bartlett, Tennessee.

    A group of former NBA stars will serve as coaches for the game. 

    Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes will coach Team Loyalty, which is headlined by the nation's No. 3 recruit in power forward Paolo Banchero, a Duke commit who will play alongside his future teammate in No. 7-ranked A.J. Griffin.

    The consensus top player in the Class of 2021, 7'0" star Chet Holmgren, will be the star of Team Honor, coached by Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells. Kentucky-bound power forward Daimion Collins, the No. 11 player in the class, will join him.

    While the star-studded slate will include possibly soon-to-be NBA talent, a potential future WNBA star will also be in the mix for the weekend. Raven Johnson, the 2021 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year, will play on the team coached by Jackson and Barnes as the first girl in a boys All-American Game, according to a release

    Video Play Button
    Johnson, who will play at South Carolina, led her Westlake (Georgia) High School team to four state championships. She averaged 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for her 22-0 squad. 

            

    Rankings via 247 Sports.

