Packers Reportedly Will Hold 1st Month of Spring Team Activities Virtually

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly start their 2021 season virtually.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the NFC North team told its players that the first month of team activities will not happen in person. The plan is to reconsider in-person activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic for Phase 2 of the league's offseason program that begins May 17.

Demovsky explained Phase 1 focuses on meetings and workouts, which is notable for the Packers because they have among the most players of any team in the league with offseason workout bonuses in their contract with 19.

Green Bay will award those bonuses for players who log on virtually and provide per diems for those who attend.

Players on a number of teams have decided to skip in-person voluntary workouts, much like they did last year as the league navigated holding a season during the pandemic.

The NFL Players Association has released statements on behalf of the players, including the one they released Monday for the Minnesota Vikings:

"We understand that some players will go into the facility for different reasons, but feel strongly, as a unit, about putting our health and safety first," the statement read.

Navigating a tricky offseason did not prevent the Packers from succeeding last year when they went 13-3 and won the NFC North for the second consecutive season. The trouble for the current core that revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come in the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay has lost back-to-back conference title games and has come one win short of the Super Bowl in four of the last seven seasons.

This offseason will surely focus on getting over that hump, whether the workouts are virtual or in person.