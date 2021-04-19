    Lamar Jackson Discussed New Contract with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta This Offseason

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Lamar Jackson is going to be the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens for a long, long time. But with Jackson entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, questions will start to emerge regarding his next deal with the team. 

    Consider those questions at least somewhat addressed. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Monday the team has held contract discussions with Jackson this offseason:

    "That's ongoing. That's definitely a fluid thing. Lamar and I have had a discussion about that. I think it's important to us and it's important to him. I think Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be and he wants to win very badly. So we're aligned that way. I'm confident that we'll continue to discuss this and I think at some point, hopefully we'll have some good news for everybody."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Watson Team Responds to Suits

      Deshaun Watson's legal team requests jury trial in response to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct

      Watson Team Responds to Suits
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson Team Responds to Suits

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens hold pre-draft news conference

      Ravens hold pre-draft news conference
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens hold pre-draft news conference

      wbal.com
      via wbal.com

      DeCosta: Extension Talks with Jackson 'Ongoing' and 'Fluid'

      DeCosta: Extension Talks with Jackson 'Ongoing' and 'Fluid'
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      DeCosta: Extension Talks with Jackson 'Ongoing' and 'Fluid'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Baltimore Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: April Edition

      Baltimore Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: April Edition
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Baltimore Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: April Edition

      Ryan Fowler
      via The Draft Network