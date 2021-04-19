Lamar Jackson Discussed New Contract with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta This Offseason

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson is going to be the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens for a long, long time. But with Jackson entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, questions will start to emerge regarding his next deal with the team.

Consider those questions at least somewhat addressed. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Monday the team has held contract discussions with Jackson this offseason:

"That's ongoing. That's definitely a fluid thing. Lamar and I have had a discussion about that. I think it's important to us and it's important to him. I think Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be and he wants to win very badly. So we're aligned that way. I'm confident that we'll continue to discuss this and I think at some point, hopefully we'll have some good news for everybody."

