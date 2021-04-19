    Video: Rams Reveal Mailbu Beach House Converted into 2021 NFL Draft War Room

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets players before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams may not have the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but they have the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft War Room Rankings. 

    No, that's not a real thing, but if it was, the Rams would win after the organization decided to gather together in a Malibu beach house for this year's event:

    The ante has been upped after the Arizona Cardinals posted a picture of head coach Kliff Kingsbury chilling in his digs during last year's NFL draft: 

    And then there was Roger Goodell, all ready to give you a Werther's Original and read you a bedtime story:

    Ah, remote drafts are fun, whether you're having them in Malibu or from the comfort of the recliner in your office. But seriously, Malibu is better. 

