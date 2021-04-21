Next in Line: NFL Players Who Could Get Record-Breaking Contracts in 2022

0 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

There's a bit of a next-man-up mentality when it comes to NFL contract negotiations. It's not a universal practice, of course, but the game's elite players—or, their representatives, anyway—often approach the bargaining table looking to be the highest-paid at their positions.

It's this concept that has players, typically those signing their second deals, regularly agreeing to record-breaking contracts. With the salary cap expected to be back on the rise in 2022, we could see quite a few more records broken by next offseason.

Which players might get those record-setting contracts? That's what we're here to examine, using factors like age, proven production, contract eligibility and roster value as guidelines.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.