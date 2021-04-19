Deshaun Watson Files Response to Civil Lawsuits After Plaintiffs Identified

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Attorneys for Deshaun Watson filed a response Monday to the 22 sexual assault and misconduct lawsuits filed against him, accusing some of the women of lying about their encounters or bragging about extorting the Houston Texans quarterback.

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic obtained a copy of the filing:

Watson's attorneys had asked for the women suing him to be identified in their lawsuits. Two judges ruled in their favor earlier this month, and 21 of the original 22 lawsuits were amended to include names. One of the original lawsuits was dropped by a woman who cited privacy reasons, while another was filed by a different woman, bringing the total back up to 22.

All of the women were hired to provide massage services for Watson and say Watson acted inappropriately and is alleged to have forced oral sex in two cases, while the others allege he exposed himself and touched the women with his penis without consent. Watson has denied any inappropriate action, with attorney Rusty Hardin saying any sexual acts that took place were consensual.

"Our first [statement] has always been about consent —that on some occasions some active sexual activity would have taken place. ... I'm not going to go into what it is or the nature [of the physical contact] or the numbers or with whom. But I think you can rightfully assume that," Hardin told reporters at a press conference this month.

"The question always that we have always been emphasizing is never at any time, under any circumstances did this young man engage in anything that was not mutually desired by the other party.”

One of the women who filed a civil lawsuit against Watson, Ashley Solis, held a press conference this month that detailed her allegations. Solis said she has suffered from depression, anxiety and panic attacks since her encounter with Watson.

"I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without my hands shaking during the session. I got into massage therapy to heal people. To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that," Solis said.

Several corporate sponsors, including Nike and Beats By Dre, have severed or suspended their relationship with Watson in light of the allegations.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the accusations against Watson are "deeply disturbing." The NFL has launched an investigation under its personal conduct policy.