Stephen A.: Floyd Mayweather Wants to Train Nate Robinson for Jake Paul Rematch

Nate Robinson could be looking for a rematch against Jake Paul in the boxing ring and is reportedly enlisting the help of Floyd Mayweather, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Smith provided the latest info from a source close to Robinson on Monday on First Take (h/t TMZ Sports):

"Nate walked out the arena [on Nov. 28 and] realized he was not trained well. [He] apologized for not listening and collected a little over $2 million for that fiasco. He's fine. They are trying to get him to fight in a rematch, if you can believe that. Floyd 'Money' Mayweather wants to train him, if he agrees. Crazy but true."

Paul knocked out the former NBA player in a November bout during the highly viewed pay-per-view that featured an exhibition between Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson. Paul followed up his win with a first-round knockout against former UFC fighter Ben Askren on Saturday.

Smith argued after the fight that Paul needs to move on with his career and take on professional boxers:

Matchups with well-known competitors could bring in more money, however, with Paul previously saying he made "eight figures" from his fight against Robinson.

Robinson might not have been much of a boxer, but he is a household name among sports fans as an 11-year NBA veteran and a three-time winner of the Slam Dunk Contest.

With his natural athleticism and some time training with one of the best boxers of all time in Mayweather, the 36-year-old could bounce back with a much better showing next time he steps into the ring.