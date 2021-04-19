    Stephen A.: Floyd Mayweather Wants to Train Nate Robinson for Jake Paul Rematch

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses for photographers during a news conference in Tokyo Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Mayweather is scheduled to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round exhibition match in Japan on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
    Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

    Nate Robinson could be looking for a rematch against Jake Paul in the boxing ring and is reportedly enlisting the help of Floyd Mayweather, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

    Smith provided the latest info from a source close to Robinson on Monday on First Take (h/t TMZ Sports): 

    "Nate walked out the arena [on Nov. 28 and] realized he was not trained well. [He] apologized for not listening and collected a little over $2 million for that fiasco. He's fine. They are trying to get him to fight in a rematch, if you can believe that. Floyd 'Money' Mayweather wants to train him, if he agrees. Crazy but true."

    Paul knocked out the former NBA player in a November bout during the highly viewed pay-per-view that featured an exhibition between Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson. Paul followed up his win with a first-round knockout against former UFC fighter Ben Askren on Saturday.

    Smith argued after the fight that Paul needs to move on with his career and take on professional boxers:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Matchups with well-known competitors could bring in more money, however, with Paul previously saying he made "eight figures" from his fight against Robinson.

    Robinson might not have been much of a boxer, but he is a household name among sports fans as an 11-year NBA veteran and a three-time winner of the Slam Dunk Contest.

    With his natural athleticism and some time training with one of the best boxers of all time in Mayweather, the 36-year-old could bounce back with a much better showing next time he steps into the ring.

