Alex Smith Retires from NFL After 16-Year Career with 49ers, Chiefs, WFT

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith announced Monday he is retiring from the NFL.

"Even though I've got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I've got, I can't wait to see what else is possible," Smith said in an Instagram video. "But first, I'm going to take a little time to enjoy a few of those walks with my wife, and my kids have no idea what's coming for them in the backyard."

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, multiple teams hoped to sign Smith this offseason:

He'll probably also receive plenty of interest around the NFL as a coach if he decides to go that route:

Smith, 36, was the No. 1 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL draft. He spent eight seasons with the Niners but lost his starting role after the emergence of Colin Kaepernick, who stepped in for an injured Smith in 2012 and led the team to the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the 2013 season, the 49ers traded Smith to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he thrived under Andy Reid, playing in three Pro Bowls (2013, 2016, 2017). His best season came in 2017 when he set career highs in passing yards (4,042) and touchdown passes (26) while completing 67.5 percent of his passes and throwing five interceptions.

But the Chiefs had drafted Patrick Mahomes in the first round earlier that year and wanted to turn the starting gig over to him in 2018, a move that looks wise in hindsight. They traded Smith to the Washington Football Team, where he spent the final three years of his NFL career.

He suffered a spiral fracture in his leg and a broken fibula in 2018, an injury so serious that it nearly cost him his leg after it became infected post-surgery. In total, he had 17 surgeries, and he missed the 2019 season.

His career could have ended there, but Smith fought to get back on the football field and made his return in 2020, a remarkable recovery and a great moment from that season.

He threw for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games, leading Washington to a 5-1 record in his six starts. He also won the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

He ends his career with 35,650 passing yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions.