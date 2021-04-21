Dolphins Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

With two first-rounders and plenty of ammunition after that, the Miami Dolphins are in great position to improve their roster through the 2021 NFL draft.

That's great news for some current Dolphins players. After all, a rising tide lifts all boats, and the talent level on South Beach is about to get higher if Miami brass plays its cards right. Thus far, general manager Chris Grier has done enough to earn a level of trust from the fanbase.

After all, this is a squad that saw massive improvement in 2020, yet they have the draft capital of a team coming off a horrible season.

That should give them the opportunity to bolster the roster with multiple difference-makers. Which means some people's outlook on the 2021 season is about to change.

Whether it's an improved situation, a new role or more competition for touches and snaps, these players are set to be the most impacted by the draft.