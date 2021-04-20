One on TNT III: Main Card Predictions

0 of 2

Photo provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returns to TNT for a third consecutive week this Wednesday, and the Singapore-based martial arts organization will do so with an alluring card.

While the main card is only two fights deep, both contests rank highly in terms of potential.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight contender John Lineker—one of the game's most reliable action fighters—will take on rising American talent Troy Worthen.

There's a lot on the line for Lineker heading into this fight. The Brazilian has gone 2-0 since joining ONE Championship, first defeating Muin Gafurov by decision, then picking up a TKO win over former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon.

The expectation is that if he defeats Worthen, he'll be awarded a crack at long-serving ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes, arguably the most accomplished fighter in ONE history.

Florida's Worthen, on the other hand, will be looking to distance himself from a decision loss to Yusup Saadulaev in his last fight and reassert himself as one of the bantamweight division's most promising contenders in the process.

The two-fight ONE on TNT III main card will be rounded out by a clash of ranked flyweight contenders, as the division's No. 4-ranked fighter Yuya Wakamatsu takes on the No. 5-ranked Reece McLaren.

Heading into the matchup, Japan's Wakamatsu is on a three-fight streak, having recently sandwiched a decision win over Dae Hwan Kim between knockout defeats of Geje Eustaquio and Kim Kyu Sung.

The brick-fisted 24-year-old has not lost since he came up short to Demetrious Johnson in 2019, and it's worth noting he gave Johnson a tough fight in that losing effort.

Australia's McLaren, meanwhile, is one of ONE's most-established flyweights. He'll be looking to build on the momentum of MMA wins over Gary Magnat and Aleksi Toivonen, and rebound from a stoppage loss to Jacob Wyllie in a late-2020 boxing match, a worrying sign as he heads into his fight with the KO-collecting Wakamatsu.

In sum, it's a short-but-sweet card, and one that could produce any number of exciting outcomes. Keep scrolling to see how we envision the main card playing out.