Jose Mourinho Fired by Tottenham After 17 Months; Club Sits 7th in EPL Table

Tottenham Hotspur fired manager Jose Mourinho and the rest of his coaching staff Monday, the team announced.

Chairman Daniel Levy released a statement on the decision:

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

Tottenham sits seventh in the Premier League table with six matches remaining in the league season. Spurs are set to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final Sunday.

The news comes hours after Spurs were one of 12 teams to announce a breakaway Super League while resigning from the European Club Association, per ESPN.

While Tottenham were fighting for a spot in the UEFA Europa League for next season—plus an outside chance at a UEFA Champions League spot—the team's inclusion in the Super League could prevent the club from competing in UEFA events.

The Athletic reported Monday that the decision surrounding Mourinho was based only on performance, however, and not linked to the Super League news.

The club entered the year with high expectations thanks to an exciting attack that included Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, plus the loan return of Gareth Bale. Kane and Son have done their part with a combined 35 goals and 22 assists in league play, while Bale has at least showed some bright spots in limited playing time.

Tottenham sat in first place in the table through Matchweek 12, but things have gone south since then. Spurs have just one win in their past five league matches. The north London outfit was also eliminated in the Europa League round of 16 by Dinamo Zagreb.

It's a significant change for Mourinho, who has had success with every other club he has coached in his career:

The 58-year-old led both Porto and Inter to Champions League success, also winning three Premier League titles with Chelsea. He wasn't able to find the same success with Tottenham and is now out after less than two seasons in charge.