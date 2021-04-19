Bears Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears managed to make the playoffs in 2020 despite only having an eight-win season. One could argue that the roster hasn't improved over the offseason thus far.

The Bears did find themselves a short-term starting option in quarterback Andy Dalton. They also managed to retain wideout Allen Robinson II with the franchise tag. However, they were forced to part with starting cornerback Kyle Fuller, which could have a huge impact on the defense.

Still, a strong draft class could help Chicago be a more potent presence in the playoff race this season. It could also affect some veterans—either positively or negatively—in a big way.

We don't know exactly which players the Bears will target early in the 2021 draft—slated to kick off April 29. However, we can make some predictions based on team needs and the latest buzz. We will do precisely that here and examine which players could be most affected by Chicago's potential draft haul.