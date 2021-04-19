Eagles Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Can the Philadelphia Eagles quickly return to being a Super Bowl contender and a top NFC team without a complete multi-year rebuild? That could depend on how the team fares in the 2021 NFL draft.

The April 29-May 1 talent grab is going to be an important period for the Eagles' future. They didn't have the salary-cap space to be major players in free agency this offseason, so this is going to be their primary opportunity to add to their roster ahead of the 2021 campaign.

That also means that Philadelphia still has several holes on its roster, ones it likely needs to fix before becoming a legitimate threat in the league once again. If the Eagles draft well, they could add several starting-caliber players to address those areas of need.

There are also a few players already on Philadelphia's roster who will likely be affected by what the team decides to do in the draft. Here's a look at some names who will be most impacted.