Darius Hodge NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals Edge

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0 3/4"

WEIGHT: 248



POSITIVES

—Has good extension (near 34.5" arms) for a "shorter" defensive end prospect.

—His upside comes as a speed rusher on passing downs.

—Has penetration skills that translate and was very efficient on a per-snap basis as a pass-rusher in college football.

—Special teams could be a role where he makes a difference on the block teams.

NEGATIVES

—His size issues are not a fixable trait.

—For an NFL defensive end, especially for a speed rusher, his athleticism is average to below average.

—Early on, he will be a liability on run downs.

2020 STATISTICS

63 TKL, 9 TFL, 6.5 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF

NOTES

—Academic issues kept him from attending college at a Power 5 program.

—Initially was going to play linebacker at Marshall before moving to a pass-rushing position.

—First-Team All-CUSA in 2020.

OVERALL

Darius Hodge has the background of a high school prospect who was supposed to play major college football but was forced to take a Group of 5 scholarship, and he plays like it. He is fairly lengthy for a speed rusher but also lacks the overall size, strength and athleticism that most NFL defensive end prospects possess.

He needs to contribute on special teams while working on his play strength to crack into a pass-rushing rotation on a consistent basis, but he has an opportunity to stick around the league if he does so.

GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 213/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE28

PRO COMPARISON: John Simon

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

