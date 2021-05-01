    Darius Hodge NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Darius Hodge (2) runs during an NCAA football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Huntington, W.VA. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'0 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 248


    POSITIVES

    —Has good extension (near 34.5" arms) for a "shorter" defensive end prospect.

    —His upside comes as a speed rusher on passing downs.

    —Has penetration skills that translate and was very efficient on a per-snap basis as a pass-rusher in college football.

    —Special teams could be a role where he makes a difference on the block teams.

    NEGATIVES

    —His size issues are not a fixable trait.

    —For an NFL defensive end, especially for a speed rusher, his athleticism is average to below average.

    —Early on, he will be a liability on run downs.

    2020 STATISTICS

    63 TKL, 9 TFL, 6.5 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Academic issues kept him from attending college at a Power 5 program.

    —Initially was going to play linebacker at Marshall before moving to a pass-rushing position.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —First-Team All-CUSA in 2020.

    OVERALL

    Darius Hodge has the background of a high school prospect who was supposed to play major college football but was forced to take a Group of 5 scholarship, and he plays like it. He is fairly lengthy for a speed rusher but also lacks the overall size, strength and athleticism that most NFL defensive end prospects possess.

    He needs to contribute on special teams while working on his play strength to crack into a pass-rushing rotation on a consistent basis, but he has an opportunity to stick around the league if he does so.

    GRADE: 6.7/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK213/300

    POSITION RANKEDGE28

    PRO COMPARISON: John Simon

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Darius Hodge Scouting Report

      Darius Hodge Scouting Report
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Darius Hodge Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Wyatt Hubert Scouting Report

      Wyatt Hubert Scouting Report
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Wyatt Hubert Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report