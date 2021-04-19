Giants Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

When the 2021 NFL draft kicks off later this month, it should be an exciting time for New York Giants fans. While it's unclear exactly who the Giants will target, the roster will theoretically be stronger after the draft than it is before.

While the draft provides hope for fans, it can be a tense time for veteran players on New York's roster. Players could see aid coming their way through the annual selection process. They could also see their potential replacements drafted.

The good news for New York is that quarterback Daniel Jones should be safe for at least another offseason. With the Giants probably not in the quarterback market, an early run at the position should push elite talent down to the team's first pick at 11th overall.

That's great for Jones and the Giants, but it doesn't mean that he won't be impacted by this year's draft haul.

Here, we'll examine Jones' situation and other Giants players most likely to be impacted by the 2021 draft.