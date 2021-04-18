The Super League Announced; Barcelona, Manchester United Among Founding Clubs

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

The Super League issued a press release Sunday to lay out its plans for a new breakaway European competition consisting of major clubs from across the continent.

Twelve clubs were included in the initial announcement:

AC Milan

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Chelsea

Inter Milan

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur

The Super League also named real Real Madrid President Florentino Perez as its first-ever chairman.

Swiss Ramble alluded to how the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated plans:

Under the Super League's plan, 20 teams would be placed into two groups and stage midweek fixtures, thus allowing the participant to continue competing in their domestic leagues.

However, the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga all partnered with UEFA to issue a statement outlining their opposition to the new Super League, calling it a "cynical project ... founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening," the statement read. "Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way."

FIFA also weighed in to say it "can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

The feeling of cynicism is likely shared by supporters who have watched this situation play out before, often so that the clubs at the top of the pyramid can benefit more.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville providing a scathing critique of the Super League that almost immediately went viral:

Some will argue UEFA and domestic football associations should call the Super League's bluff.

In its statement, UEFA referenced possibly banning Super League club players from international competitions. Playing for Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid may not be as appealing if it means being unable to play in the Euros or World Cup.

In general, building a new league that caters to an even smaller number of handpicked teams could backfire. Supporters from other clubs could tune out entirely as the plan exacerbates feelings that have been building for years.

And competing in the Super League sounds great in theory unless a club finds itself consistently finishing in the bottom of the table. That sounds far less attractive than at least qualifying for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

This is merely the opening salvo from the Super League, with plenty more posturing to play out in public from both sides.