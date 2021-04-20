MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand in Week 3 of 2021 Season

0 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Welcome back to the constant shuffling that is the first few weeks of a new MLB season.

Who had the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants as top-10 teams when the season began?

How about the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs ranked below the Pittsburgh Pirates?

Remember as you dig in to this latest update to our weekly power rankings that this is all about performance, not potential and future outlook.

If a team is winning, it is going to climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process that will continue to change throughout the year.

Off we go.

Statistics and analysis reflect action through Sunday's games. Records include Monday's results.