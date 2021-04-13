MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand in Week 2 of 2021 Season

0 of 10

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Last week's MLB power rankings?

Crumpled up. Thrown away. A distant memory.

Welcome to the constant shuffling that is the first few weeks of the MLB season, when the contenders and pretenders have not been clearly defined. A couple of series wins strung together are enough to rocket up the rankings, while a rough patch will send a team plummeting to the bottom.

After limiting movement to 10 spots in our rankings published after the opening weekend, we didn't impose any restrictions this time around, so expect to see dramatic shifts both up and down.

As the season progresses, the weekly power rankings will look distinctly different from the MLB standings as hot and cold streaks play a major factor in where teams rank. But for now, with such a small sample size, each team's placement is largely reflective of its record. Run differential was also an important factor in determining where teams fell in the rankings.

Off we go.

Note: All statistics and analysis in this article reflect MLB action through Sunday's games. Records have been updated to include Monday's results.