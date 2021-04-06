MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Opening Weekend

0 of 10

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

This is officially my 10th year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's still difficult to handle the first update of the season.

If I don't shuffle teams around enough, readers rightfully complain that the rankings are too subjective and don't properly reflect what's happening on the field. If I shuffle teams around too much, readers rightfully call it an overreaction to an extremely small sample size.

So here's what we're going to do this year. Teams can move no more than 10 spots in either direction for this first update, relative to where they were in our Opening Day rankings. The undefeated Philadelphia Phillies don't suddenly jump to the top, and the 0-3 Atlanta Braves don't fall to the bottom, but we're still mixing things up.

Sound good?

Let's roll.

Note: All statistics and analysis in this article reflect MLB action through Sunday's games. Records have been updated to include Monday's results.