    NASCAR at Richmond 2021 Results: Alex Bowman Holds Off Denny Hamlin for Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    Alex Bowman during a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    There was late drama in Richmond on Sunday, with Alex Bowman making a late charge to take the checkered flag at NASCAR's Toyota Owners 400. 

    Bowman held off Denny Hamlin to secure the win. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

