    RBC Heritage 2021: Stewart Cink Cruises to Win After 1-Under in Final Round

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    Stewart Cink watches his drive down the second fairway during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    All Stewart Cink needed was a steady round of golf Sunday in the final round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina. 

    He delivered. 

    The veteran golfer shot a one-under 70 to finish 19 under for the tournament, beating Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo by four strokes. Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners and Matt Fitzpatrick (all -13) rounded out the top five. 

                                  

