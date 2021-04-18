RBC Heritage 2021: Stewart Cink Cruises to Win After 1-Under in Final Round

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

All Stewart Cink needed was a steady round of golf Sunday in the final round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina.

He delivered.

The veteran golfer shot a one-under 70 to finish 19 under for the tournament, beating Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo by four strokes. Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners and Matt Fitzpatrick (all -13) rounded out the top five.

