Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa Donate $20K to Charity After Jaguars Fans' Gifts

Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa Donate $20K to Charity After Jaguars Fans' GiftsApril 18, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars fans are welcoming the player widely believed to be their next franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, with some wedding gifts.
Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, tweeted Sunday he and his wife Marissa Mowry would be making a $20,000 donation to various charities in Jacksonville to go along with the donations Jags fans made as a wedding gift to the pair:
Lawrence and Mowry were married last week.
The Clemson quarterback finished his three-year college career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions, completing 66.6 percent of his passes. He was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year, a Heisman Trophy runner-up (2020), a national champion (2018) and a three-time College Football Playoff participant.
From his freshman year on, he was widely projected to be a future top overall pick. With Jacksonville holding that selection this year, Lawrence has Duval in his future.
