Trevor Lawrence, Wife Marissa Donate $20K to Charity After Jaguars Fans' Gifts

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are welcoming the player widely believed to be their next franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, with some wedding gifts.

Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, tweeted Sunday he and his wife Marissa Mowry would be making a $20,000 donation to various charities in Jacksonville to go along with the donations Jags fans made as a wedding gift to the pair:

Lawrence and Mowry were married last week.

The Clemson quarterback finished his three-year college career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions, completing 66.6 percent of his passes. He was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year, a Heisman Trophy runner-up (2020), a national champion (2018) and a three-time College Football Playoff participant.

From his freshman year on, he was widely projected to be a future top overall pick. With Jacksonville holding that selection this year, Lawrence has Duval in his future.